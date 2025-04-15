NFL Writer Has Surprising Answer For Jets Offense
The New York Jets have been busy so far this offseason.
That's obviously an understatement and could be attributed to each team in the National Football League. New York just has been at a different level. That's what happens when you not only need to fill an open head coach and general manager job, but make decisions about multiple future Hall of Famers and then try to build a sustainable and ready-to-win roster.
It's not been an easy offseason by any means, but the Jets have Aaron Glenn as the head coach, Darren Mougey as general manager, Justin Fields at quarterback, and have made a handful of other moves. The Jets have moved more quietly than it has in recent years, but one pattern that has popped up is the team has been interested in bringing young players to town. Most of the signings for the Jets this offseason involve guys younger than 30 years old.
There's still some work to do, but it would be surprising to see this trend change now after all of the moves that have been made. While this is the case, Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte floated former Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett as a receiver option.
"New York Jets: Tyler Lockett, WR," Stolte said. "Both Lockett and Wilson can play slot wide receiver or outside receiver, giving the Jets flexibility. Lockett is also a phenomenal deep threat, with five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on throws 20+ yards down the field. This would pair really well with Justin Fields, who is known for his pretty deep ball."
Lockett is a very talented player and likely would help. But, it seems more likely that the Jets will look to the draft to add another pass-catching option.
