Ex-Jets Star Retiring After Quick Stint In New York
The New York Jets have had some questions about the offensive line over the last few years.
One way the team tried to fix it last offseason was by signing 8-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith after he spent the first 13 years of his career as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Smith spent the 2024 season with New York and only was able to appear in 10 games due to injuries, but was still solid. He had an overall 73.7 grade from Pro Football Focus which was ranked No. 30 out of 141 overall tackles.
It seems as though it is was his final season of his career as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on Tuesday that Smith will be signing a one-day contract with the Cowboys and hanging up his cleats and heading off into retirement.
"Sources: Cowboys legendary LT Tyron Smith is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as one of the organization’s all-time greats," Rapoport said. "A five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith played 13 stellar seasons in Dallas before his final season with the Jets."
Smith was a great player. It would’ve been awesome to have him in town when he was at his peak but he still was an important piece for the Jets’ offense line when he was healthy last year.
He had a phenomenal 13-year career and it wouldn't be surprising if his next stop was in Canton.