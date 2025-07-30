Justin Fields Franchise QB? Jets Star Speaks Out
The New York Jets made a specific effort to go out and sign former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this offseason and it sounds like the move has worked out, so far at least.
Now, we haven't seen any game action yet. The deal itself will eventually be judged based on wins and losses, but so far throughout the offseason the young quarterback has done everything right. Any time he has spoken publicly, it's been drama-free and smooth. With that being said, there hasn't really been any drama involving him at all since landing in New York. There was the toe injury earlier in the week, but that is all good now and he made it clear he's alright.
Fields has an opportunity in front of him and you can tell how much he's putting into this franchise because every time his teammates or coaches are asked about him, they seem blown away.
Now, it's not shocking for one teammate to say a positive thing about another teammate, but the vibes are different this year than the last few.
Another example of this popped up on Tuesday. All-Pro Quinnen Williams was asked by Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" about Fields and what has impressed him the most so far.
"I think his ability, man," Williams said. "I've been a fan of his since Georgia, man, since Ohio State. To see him on our team and the things that he can do, the chip he carries every single day on his shoulder to get better."
Adams then asked if Williams thinks Fields is a franchise quarterback.
"I truly think so," Williams said. "I truly think he has the ability to do it. He's just got to get better every single day. We all have to get better every single day and do the things we do with the process and the results will get there."
Fields is winning over guys left and right. We'll see if it carries over to the standings, but right now, things are positive at least.
