Ex-Jets Vet Has Surprising Take On Justin Fields
The New York Jets went out and got Justin Fields with the intent that he will be the team's starting quarterback at least in 2025 and most likely 2026 at the very least.
He signed a two-year deal after an up-and-down season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the positive side, he was great when given the opportunity to start and play. He was 4-2 in his six starts and had 10 total touchdowns to go along with just one interception. On the negative side, the Steelers opted to start Russell Wilson afterward.
There's a lot of excitement around Fields now in New York. He's just 26 years old and gives the team a serious dual-threat look that should help the offense in 2025. We'll see what happens, though.
It's been an interesting start to Fields' career so far. He played three years in a broken Chicago Bears system and then spent his fourth season in the NFL with Pittsburgh.
There's a chance that Fields steps in and looks like a star with the Jets and also a chance things don't work out. We'll see what happens. But, former Jets offensive lineman and ESPN analyst Damien Woody said he thinks this is his last shot at starting in the NFL if things don't work out in 2025.
"I think so," Woody said when asked if this is Fields' last shot. "I mean, you look at what happened in Chicago then what happened in Pittsburgh. I think the Jets are going to be consciences about taylor-making this offense around him. If it doesn't happen this year, I don't see it happening."
He's still just 26 years old so it may be a little early to make a claim like this, espcially when guys like Sam Darnold, Geno Smith, and Baker Mayfield are shining. We'll see what happens, though.
