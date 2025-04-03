Jets Have Clear Vision After $40 Million Addition
The New York Jets clearly are excited about the addition of 26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields.
With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey now running the team as the Jets' head coach and general manager one thing has been clear about the offseason. New York clearly wants to go younger and there really isn't a bigger example of this than moving on from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers and turning the reins over to Fields after he spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fields is a guy who has shown flashes at the NFL level over the last four years. He spent three years with the Chicago Bears and took positive steps each year. He's always been dynamic with his legs and even had over 1,100 rushing yards in 2022, but his passing numbers weren't huge. They got better each year, but the Bears were in an odd spot passing before Fields even got there.
He started the first six games of season last year with the Steelers and looked like he took a step forward throwing the ball. He had 1,106 passing yards, 231 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns, and just one interception in the team's first six games. The Steelers went 4-2 over that stretch.
New York clearly is excited about his potential and Glenn talked about him with nothing but confidence, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"You go back and watch him at Ohio State, he has a big arm,” Glenn said as transcribed by Rosenblatt. "Understands how to run an offense when given opportunities...We’re going to let him play quarterback,” Glenn said. “That’s what he’s always wanted to do. I’m not saying he hasn’t had a chance to do that in other places, that’s not my issue, but I know what I want to do with that player."
Clearly, the Jets think they can get more out of Fields than the Bears and Steelers. That's exciting to hear. Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal but if they can help him reach his potential, he will be worth way more than that.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Bring 'Special' Talent To New York