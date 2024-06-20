Examining Possibility New York Jets Replace Rodgers with Cowboys' Prescott
Following the media blowup surrounding New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers not attending a team mandatory minicamp, wild suggestions began to come out.
One of the most wild was a suggestion that the Jets should look to replace Rodgers next offseason with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott.
If Rodgers were to get hurt again this year, play poorly in his return from such a brutal injury, or were to decide to walk away from the game, pursuing Prescott could make sense.
Prescott has been one of the NFL's most underrated quarterbacks and has received unwarranted hate throughout much of his career. He has consistently put up big numbers and has led the Cowboys to a lot of success.
The biggest valid complaint about Prescott is that he has been unable to win the big games in the playoffs. However, he has not been solely responsible for those losses.
Could replacing Rodgers with Prescott actually make sense for the Jets?
On the surface, the quick and easy answer is that yes, it could.
With Rodgers turning 41 years old on December 2, there are real questions about his ability to stay healthy and perform at a high level. A torn Achilles is difficult for even a young player to recover from, so when factoring in his age, it could get even more difficult for the future Hall of Famer to overcome.
Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers' production had started to diminish. Before he was traded to New York, there were signs his age was starting to catch up to him.
Meanwhile, Prescott is 30 years old and very much still in the prime of his career.
During the 2023 season with Dallas, Prescott completed 69.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also chipped in 242 yards and two scores on the ground.
There is no question that from a production standpoint, Prescott would be able to replace Rodgers. He would also provide a long-term future, whereas the legendary signal caller only has another year or two left at most after the 2024 campaign.
All of that being said, Rodgers has a leadership and experience quality to him that can't be replaced. The 40-year-old has won four MVP awards and a Super Bowl, which gives him more credibility.
There are scenarios where the wild suggestion could make sense as mentioned above. If Rodgers can't make a strong comeback from the Achilles, if he gets hurt, or if he chooses to retire, Prescott should absolutely be called.
Outside of that, though, New York should keep going with plan that they have formed with Rodgers at the center of it all.
It's just as possible he comes out and plays like his former MVP self.
The idea of bringing Prescott in is intriguing depending on the few factors already talked about, but right now, it doesn't seem to make much sense or be likely at all.