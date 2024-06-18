Examining Realistic Expectations For Jets QB Aaron Rodgers In 2024
When you hear the name Aaron Rodgers, usually a lot of bad things are said. That has been the case for days since it was reported that the 40-year-old quarterback opted to take a trip that was important to him rather than show up to mandatory minicamp.
Fans and analysts alike have been seething with anger. Some have even suggested that the New York Jets should ditch Rodgers in the offseason and try to sign Dak Prescott.
Putting all of that aside, Rodgers is going to be the starting quarterback for the Jets in 2024. Not only will he be the starting quarterback, but he's looking to lead the team to Super Bowl contention.
After a brutal torn Achilles last season in the first offensive drive of the season, there are concerns about how the legendary quarterback will bounce back this season.
No one will argue that a torn Achilles isn't a tough injury to overcome, but Rodgers is one of the most resilient quarterbacks in the game.
Immediately after the injury, he started attacking rehab. He wanted to come back and play in the same season that he suffered the injury. That says enough about his determination and work ethic.
Rodgers has not won four MVP awards by being a quitter or a player who lets injuries stop him.
Throughout his entire football career, he has had to overcome adversity. He embraces pressure and adversity. The same will be said about the 2024 season.
What kind of numbers are realistic expectations for Rodgers this year?
With the weapons that New York has given him, Rodgers could have an impressive statistical season. It would be reasonable to expect 4,200 yards through the air, 30 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.
He's more than capable of putting up that kind of production, even following the injury. Rodgers has worked hard to get back on the field and he's ready to get back to being the superstar he has been his entire career.
More than likely, he will not play the exact same way. He may not have the same kind of escapability that he has had throughout his long NFL career. But, he can still sling the football around and he still has some of the best football IQ that the league has ever seen.
Expect to see the 40-year-old, who will be a 41-year-old in December, turn back the clock and put together a vintage season. It's also reasonable to expect him to lead the Jets back to the playoffs.
All of the frustration and hate from fans and the media right now will soon be forgotten when Rodgers is picking apart opposing defenses.