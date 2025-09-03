Should Jets Fans Really Care About Wide Receiver 'Weakness'?
New York Jets fans expecting the team to sign another wide receiver might want to adjust their mindset. With the Jets only a few days away from their much-anticipated Week 1 matchup against Aaron Rodgers’ Pittsburgh Steelers, many fans of Gang Green are lamenting the team’s lack of viable wideouts beyond Garrett Wilson.
According to the latest intel from the New York Post’s Brian Costello, however, New York’s wide receiver room isn’t likely to change anytime soon, even with Jakobi Meyers rumors circulating of late.
Jets not likely acquiring Jakobi Meyers … or any other receiver
Costello fully acknowledged that wide receiver is the Jets’ weakest position (depth-wise), but he also forecasted that New York’s general manager Darren Mougey won’t make any moves soon to change that situation.
“This is clearly the weakness of the roster,” Costello wrote on Wednesday morning.
“The Jets have Garrett Wilson and then a bunch of question marks. Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard have played a lot of football, but they are not No. 2 receivers. Xavier Gipson is on the roster mainly for his punt-returning ability. Arian Smith flashed potential in training camp, but he is probably going to have a limited role early in the season as a rookie.”
“As far as trades, I don’t see anything happening soon,” Costello continued. “Jakobi Meyers is the name to discuss because he has requested a trade, but it does not sound like the Raiders are willing to move him. He also wants a new contract. The Jets would have to be OK with giving up draft picks to the Raiders to acquire him and then money in the form of a new contract. It’s difficult to see that happening right now. Things could change in a few weeks depending on how the Jets’ and Raiders’ seasons go.”
“For now, I think you’re looking at the receiving corps the way it is constructed,” Costello added. “They also could pull up Tyler Johnson from the practice squad. The key for the Jets will be how offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand game-plans around this. Can he make Breece Hall an effective piece of the passing attack? Mason Taylor at tight end could be a key as well. The Jets will have to find ways to work around the lack of a true No. 2 receiver.”
Jets' wide receiver worries might be overblown
When looking at New York’s expected offensive game plan, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for fans to be panicking about the team’s wide receiver room.
In short, the Jets aren’t going to be built on a passing attack, and they wouldn’t be even if someone like Meyers (or someone slightly better) was brought into the fold to line up alongside Wilson.
What’s more relevant to the Jets’ offensive blueprint — more so than their lack of wideout depth — is the fact that (1) Justin Fields isn’t an elite pocket passer and (2) the Jets have an elite running back corps.
With Fields under center and a trio of beasts at RB, the Jets are going to try and run the football down defenses’ necks, perhaps more so than any team in the National Football League.
Mougey knows this. It’s why he probably considers it a waste of money (and/or picks) to go out and snag another impact receiver. Whether or not Jets fans are willing to see it right now, Mougey is probably right.
More NFL: Discussing Jets' Biggest Strength, Weakness With Week 1 Near