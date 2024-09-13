Five Former New York Jets on Pro Football Hall of Fame Seniors List
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its Seniors category list on Thursday, with nearly 200 players making the cut, including five that are former New York Jets.
The five Jets on the initial list included quarterback Boomer Esiason, defensive end Mark Gastineau, linebacker Larry Grantham, wide receiver Art Powell and kicker Nick Lowery.
The Seniors Screening Committee, a new entity created this year to add additional input around the overall selection process, will reduce the list to 50 players (plus ties) over the next several weeks.
After that, the process is turned over to the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee, which will make additional reductions in several increments. In late fall, that committee will select three seniors as finalists for possible election with the Class of 2025.
To be eligible, each player must have lasted played no later than 1999. They must have also played for at least five seasons and have at least one recognized postseason honor.
Esiason is part of a group of 16 quarterbacks. He played three seasons with New York from 1993-95 and earned a Pro Bowl nod his first season. He threw for 8,478 yards, with 49 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.
During his 14-year career, he threw for 37,920 yards, 247 touchdowns and 184 interceptions. He was the 1988 NFL MVP, helped the Cincinnati Bengals reach a Super Bowl and was the 1995 Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner.
Gastineau was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the strike-shortened 1982 season as he finished with six sacks. Part of the famed “New York Sack Exchange,” he became the best-known of the four members, as he played nearly a decade and finished his career with 107.5 sacks.
He was a four-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s also a member of the Jets Ring of Honor and a member of the franchise’s four-decade team.
Grantham played his entire 12-year career with New York (1960-72), as he finished his career with 24 interceptions. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Jets and was named a five-time All-Pro Bowl selection and a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
Powell spent three seasons with New York (1960-62), where he caught 204 passes for 3,178 yards and 27 touchdowns. For his 10-year career, he caught 479 passes for 8,046 yards and 81 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
Lowery is one of three punters or kickers on this year’s ballot. He played the final three years of NFL career with the Jets, as he made nearly 80% of his field goals. For his 18-year career that was his average, as he earned two All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl selections.