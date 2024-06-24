New York Jets Again Linked to Bill Belichick by Former Star
The New York Jets are entering a season that could be make-or-break for quite a few different people within the organization.
Most notably, head coach Robert Saleh could be coaching for his job. If the year does not go well, it seems very likely that the team could fire him and look for a replacement.
Should that scenario actually happen, there are quite a few potential candidates that could be considered. One name to keep an eye on could be legendary head coach Bill Belichick.
The former New England Patriots head coach did not find a new team this offseason after mutually agreeing to part ways with the franchise he helped build.
Could the Jets actually consider joining forces with Belichick and bring arguably the best coach to ever patrol the sidelines back to the AFC East?
Former NFL star and current analyst Boomer Esiason thinks that it could be a legitimate option. During a recent quote on the "Boomer & Gio Show," Esiason talked about the possibility.
“That’s gotta be a little dig at Robert Kraft and the Patriots, right? But if there’s only one team that goes after him, because Woody Johnson is sick and tired of losing. And that’s only if they lose this year, of course."
What better way could Belichick find revenge against the Patriots than joining New York?
Becoming the head coach of the Jets would mean facing his former team twice each season. That could be of interest to Belichick.
There is no reason that New York should come up short during the 2024 season. Aaron Rodgers is back and Joe Douglas went all out bringing in more talent during the NFL offseason. A bad finish would be squarely on Saleh's inability to get the best out of his players.
Belichick has always been one of the best at maximizing potential. He puts players in situations to succeed and is great at developing talent as well.
While all of this is just speculation, it's a pairing that would make perfect sense. A few things would have to fall perfectly for it to happen, but it's not impossible.
Some team is likely to have Belichick coaching them next season. Why could it not be the Jets?
Hopefully, New York will not be in a situation where hiring Belichick is a legitimate option. If they aren't looking, that means Saleh and the Jets had a strong 2024 campaign.
But, if the team falls flat again this year, don't be surprised to see the franchise look to make a major change.