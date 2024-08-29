Jets’ Legendary ‘New York Sack Exchange’ to Get ESPN Documentary
It’s been a long time coming, but the “New York Sack Exchange” is going to get the “30 for 30” treatment.
ESPN announced on Wednesday that it has greenlit a documentary on the famed New York Jets defensive linemen from the 1970s and 1980s, which included Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau.
The network also announced the co-directors, Ken Rodgers and James Weiner. Rodgers’ work is familiar to pro football fans, as he directed three previous NFL documentaries for the series, including “The Two Bills,” which profiled former Jets coaches Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick.
Weiner is best known for directing episodes of the “SEC Storied” series on the SEC Network.
ESPN billed the documentary as “…a nostalgic look back at the sensational defensive line of the 1980s New York Jets, a group of larger-than-life personalities that not only terrorized quarterbacks but also captivated an entire city with their flamboyant style and relentless drive.”
The quartet were teammates for several years in New York, but in 1981 and 1982 they were the game’s dominant pass rush.
In 1981 the four combined for 66 sacks to lead the NFL. Klecko had 20.5 sacks and Gastineau had 20 sacks, with both earning Pro Bowl honors and Klecko earning first-team All-Pro. Salaam had seven sacks and Lyons had 6.5 sacks.
They received the “New York Sack Exchange” nickname after they were invited to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in November of that year.
In the strike-shortened 1982 season Gastineau was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year as he finished with six sacks. Salaam had 2.5 sacks, Klecko had two sacks and Lyons had 1.5 sacks. The Jets reached the AFC Championship Game before losing to Miami.
That was the last season the quartet played together. Salaam only played one game in 1983 and was traded after the season.
Gastineau became the best-known of the four, as he played nearly a decade and finished his career with 107.5 sacks. He was a four-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He’s also a member of the Jets Ring of Honor and a member of the franchise’s four-decade team.
Klecko played a decade for the Jets and was the 1981 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection. Like Gastineau, he is a member of the Jets Ring of Honor and his No. 73 is retired after a career with 78 sacks. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.
Lyons played his entire career with the Jets and had 29 sacks. He was the 1984 NFL Man of the Year and is in the Jets Ring of Honor.
Salaam played seven seasons for the Jets and had 21 career sacks.