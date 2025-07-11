Former Bucs Super Bowl Champ Called 'Hidden Weapon' For 2025 Jets
Do the New York Jets have an underrated wide receiver room?
Many Jets fans have lately lamented the amount of talent at wideout beyond superstar Garrett Wilson, and those worries are valid. However, New York does have a former Super Bowl champion receiver, who, according to The Jet Press’ Justin Fried, could surprise some people in 2025.
“Tyler Johnson may be the hidden weapon of the Jets' WR corps,” Fried wrote on Friday.
“The Jets’ wide receiver depth chart is wide open with just four presumed roster locks — Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard (assuming he isn’t traded), and fourth-round rookie Arian Smith. Johnson will be competing with the likes of Malachi Corley (who missed much of the spring with an undisclosed injury), Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles, Brandon Smith, and UDFAs like Jamaal Pritchett and Quentin Skinner. Johnson is easily the most experienced among the depth wide receivers on the Jets' roster. His sure hands and wide catch radius give him a legitimate shot not just to make the roster, but to earn reps in a complementary role on offense. … There’s a realistic chance he becomes a key piece of this offense in 2025.”
Johnson was originally selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 161 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after a standout college career at Minnesota. He had a very small role during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run powered by Tom Brady, but did notably draw a crucial pass-interference call in the NFC Championship game versus the Green Bay Packers.
Johnson is still young enough and in his prime athletically to break out with a Jets team starved for reliable targets. Having also played for the Los Angeles Rams in recent seasons, he brings experience from multiple winning cultures to the Jets as they embark on a new era.
