Jets RB Gives Sneak Peek Of Playbook, Discusses Justin Fields
How well will Justin Fields and Breece Hall mesh for the New York Jets in 2025?
Fields and Hall will have to build chemistry for the Jets’ offense to be effective, and it sounds like that’s already happening.
With Fields and Hall already working out together, Hall was asked this week what it’s like having a new quarterback (Fields) handing him the ball.
“It’s gonna be fun,” Hall said. “We are doing a lot of read options and RPOs … sometimes it sucks but sometimes it works really well. It’s been good to get to hang out with him. Gaining a really great relationship with him outside of football so far, so you know, all we’re gonna do is keep getting closer and keep challenging each other to get better.”
Hopefully, the run-pass options that Hall was half-jokingly referring to will work more often than not in 2025! But beyond Hall’s discussion of the playbook, it must be encouraging for Jets fans to hear that the team’s starting quarterback and starting running back are getting along.
Hall, entering his fourth season, and Fields, entering his fifth, share the status of having put together some impressive individual performances in their careers while team success has eluded them.
Hall has started 16 games in back-to-back seasons, tallying 994 and 876 rushing yards in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns in that span. The 24-year-old is looking to build upon that production and have his most successful season to date in 2025, and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand will surely be concocting creative ways to unleash Hall.
Fields is equally as hungry to have a great 2025 after being arguably undervalued in Pittsburgh last season.
