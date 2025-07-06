Jets Country

Jets RB Gives Sneak Peek Of Playbook, Discusses Justin Fields

Jets fans were given a glimpse into the team's 2025 strategy...

Colin Keane

Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

How well will Justin Fields and Breece Hall mesh for the New York Jets in 2025?

Fields and Hall will have to build chemistry for the Jets’ offense to be effective, and it sounds like that’s already happening.

With Fields and Hall already working out together, Hall was asked this week what it’s like having a new quarterback (Fields) handing him the ball.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Hall said. “We are doing a lot of read options and RPOs … sometimes it sucks but sometimes it works really well. It’s been good to get to hang out with him. Gaining a really great relationship with him outside of football so far, so you know, all we’re gonna do is keep getting closer and keep challenging each other to get better.”

Hopefully, the run-pass options that Hall was half-jokingly referring to will work more often than not in 2025! But beyond Hall’s discussion of the playbook, it must be encouraging for Jets fans to hear that the team’s starting quarterback and starting running back are getting along.

Hall, entering his fourth season, and Fields, entering his fifth, share the status of having put together some impressive individual performances in their careers while team success has eluded them.

Hall has started 16 games in back-to-back seasons, tallying 994 and 876 rushing yards in 2023 and 2024, respectively, to go along with 10 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns in that span. The 24-year-old is looking to build upon that production and have his most successful season to date in 2025, and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand will surely be concocting creative ways to unleash Hall.

Fields is equally as hungry to have a great 2025 after being arguably undervalued in Pittsburgh last season.

More NFL: Jets Writer Urges Team To Trade ‘Unwanted Player’ To Dolphins

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "New York Jets On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News