Former FSU Teammate Makes Bold Claim About New York Jets' Rookie Quarterback
Every quarterback could use a friend like Keon Coleman.
After being drafted at No. 33 overall by the Buffalo Bills, Coleman watched his college teammate fall to the bottom of Round 5. Despite being the No. 173 pick, New York Jets' rookie field general Jordan Travis is No. 1 in Coleman's opinion.
"I think he was the best quarterback in the country, despite who just got drafted," said Coleman during an appearance on former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III's podcast called "RG3 and The Ones."
Even after being limited to 11 games due to a broken leg, Travis won the 2023 ACC Player of the Year award. He accounted for 27 total touchdowns (20 pass, 7 rush) and was intercepted only twice.
"He's really like that. He still is really like that," said Coleman.
In an FSU career that spanned 46 appearances, Travis threw for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns. He added 1,910 yards and 31 touchdowns on the ground.
"I just seen the potential in him," said Coleman. "He can run, he can make plays after the pocket collapses. He can extend the plays. He's very smart, there ain't a throw he can't make."
After all, Travis is a major reason why Coleman, a Michigan State transfer, decided to enroll at Florida State.
"I wanted to play with Jordan Travis. It was simple," said Coleman.
While Coleman will be competing for the Jets' division rival Bills, he suggested that his old quarterback landed in a great spot with New York and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
With a four-time NFL MVP at QB1, and veteran Tyrod Taylor as the backup, there is little initial pressure on Travis. Instead, the Heisman finalist can rehab his injury and observe during the early days of his pro tenure.
"Once he gets back fully healthy, he's gonna learn from Aaron [Rodgers] and he's gonna be a great player," said Coleman.
That's what the Jets are hoping for out of their fifth round pick.