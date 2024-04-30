New York Jets Starting Defensive End Loved Their Fifth Round Draft Pick
The former teammate’s reaction can be telling, and, in this case, the New York Jets have to like what they've seen so far.
When the Jets used the No. 171 overall draft pick on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, starting defensive end Jermaine Johnson did not hold back. Johnson, a 2022 first-round selection who played with Travis at FSU, tagged his former college quarterback in a social media message that featured 20 fire emojis on X.
After his initial X post, Johnson reposted New York's official draft announcement of Travis and added nine emojis — three smirking faces and six more fire icons.
"He's a special guy, you can see why teammates gravitate towards him and why he's one of the more respected guys when you talk to other players at Florida State," said Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas at a post-draft press conference in Florham Park.
Travis made starts in four straight seasons for Florida State, recording at least seven rushing touchdowns every year. The dual threat accounted for 44 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions over his final 24 collegiate starts.
"Jordan is a dynamic player and obviously a tough injury for him and the team last year, but dynamic player," said Douglas.
A broken leg ended Travis' 2023 campaign after 11 starts, but he still prevailed in the ACC Player of the Year voting.
"He came on a 30-Visit, just getting a chance to spend time with him and get to know him as a person," said Douglas. "So, we're just happy to add him."
With future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers as QB1 and battle-tested veteran Tyrod Taylor signed to serve as the backup, Travis will likely face minimal pressure as a rookie as he gets to sit back and learn.
"He's coming to a great situation with some unbelievable veteran leadership," said Douglas. "Really cool opportunity for him to learn, develop, and just showcase his ability."