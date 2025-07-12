Former Jets Coach Named No. 12 Worst Hire Of Century
The New York Jets franchise has made its share of bad hires through the years.
Some decisions, however, stand out as particularly regrettable, with one recent ranking penned by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin placing a former Jets coach at No. 12 among the century’s worst NFL head coaching hires.
Benjamin didn’t hold back in his assessment of the infamous hire.
“Plenty of folks poked fun at (Adam) Gase for his wide-eyed introductory news conference, but more folks probably should've redirected their giggles toward Jets management, who'd just witnessed Gase go 23-25 running the rival (Miami) Dolphins," Benjamin wrote.
"Once celebrated as Peyton Manning's position coach, his two-year run was synonymous with Sam Darnold's rocky start, when the first-round quarterback infamously said he was ‘seeing ghosts’ on the field.”
Gase finished his Jets tenure with a hideous 9-23 record. It's amazing that Benjamin was able to name 11 worse hires than Gase. Topping the list was Urban Meyer’s disastrous stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a reminder that even big names can falter. Rounding out the top three were Bobby Petrino (Atlanta Falcons) and Cam Cameron (Dolphins).
Success is never guaranteed in a league as brutal as the NFL. Jets fans, of course, are praying that new head coach Aaron Glenn's name never comes remotely close to being in the same sentence as Gase's. With all due respect to Gase, that would be difficult for Glenn to pull off even if he tried.
