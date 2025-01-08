Former Jets Head Coach Set To Interview For Vacant Jaguars Position
The New York Jets were an absolute disaster from start to finish in 2024. Their 5-12 record goes to show that. But the team's defense was unequivocally better under former head coach Robert Saleh.
They were among the top defenses in the league with Saleh at the helm, but after firing him, the defense quickly dropped off a cliff. This isn't to say Saleh was the solution to all the Jets' problems, but the defensive mastermind still has what it takes to coach at the highest level.
New York fired Saleh after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets would finish the season 3-9 without Saleh.
Now the former Jets head coach could be moving on for good.
According to Jets reporter Rich Cimini, Saleh will interview for the vacant Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job. Cimini notes there are seven others on the list to interview.
The 45-year-old was an assistant in Jacksonville for three years from 2014 until 2016. He worked as a linebackers coach with the Jaguars before heading to the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator.
The Jaguars allowed the second most yards per game, the most passing yards per game, and the fifth most points per game. In nearly every facet of the game, Jacksonville was a bottom five defense in the league.
If they're looking to turn this defense around, Saleh is the guy to hire. But, even Saleh would have his hands full trying to fix this Jaguars defense.
