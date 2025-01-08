Jets Country

Former Jets Head Coach Set To Interview For Vacant Jaguars Position

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh could be headed to Jacksonville.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets were an absolute disaster from start to finish in 2024. Their 5-12 record goes to show that. But the team's defense was unequivocally better under former head coach Robert Saleh.

They were among the top defenses in the league with Saleh at the helm, but after firing him, the defense quickly dropped off a cliff. This isn't to say Saleh was the solution to all the Jets' problems, but the defensive mastermind still has what it takes to coach at the highest level.

New York fired Saleh after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets would finish the season 3-9 without Saleh.

Now the former Jets head coach could be moving on for good.

According to Jets reporter Rich Cimini, Saleh will interview for the vacant Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job. Cimini notes there are seven others on the list to interview.

The 45-year-old was an assistant in Jacksonville for three years from 2014 until 2016. He worked as a linebackers coach with the Jaguars before heading to the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars allowed the second most yards per game, the most passing yards per game, and the fifth most points per game. In nearly every facet of the game, Jacksonville was a bottom five defense in the league.

If they're looking to turn this defense around, Saleh is the guy to hire. But, even Saleh would have his hands full trying to fix this Jaguars defense.

More NFL: Jets $140 Million Star Gets Honest About Aaron Rodgers

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News