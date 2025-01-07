Jets $140 Million Star Gets Honest About Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets had some high expectations this year but it just didn’t work out.
New York entered the season with high hopes with Aaron Rodgers returning to the field and plenty of exciting talent on both sides of the ball. The Jets even went out and added more in Davante Adams and Haason Reddick. While this is the case, things just didn’t go their way.
There were a lot of challenges throughout the season, but now the team can just put them behind it and turn their focus to the offseason and the 2025 season. The Jets’ biggest question mark right now is whether Rodgers will return in 2025.
That very much is up in the air, but Adams opened up about the possibility in a clip shared by SNY.
“You’ve seen he hasn’t played perfect, nobody has played perfect,” Adams said. “It’s been an interesting year obviously seeing what he’s battled through and the people jumping out and saying he doesn’t have it anymore. Obviously, that isn’t the case. You were able to see that when he is healthy. It would be a little bit of a surprise (if he retired) but you know Calvin Johnson retired after I think eight years. There’s other things that go into it. Him playing 20-plus years is unspeakable.
Things didn’t work out in 2024, but could the Jets turn things around in 2025? A year with Rodgers another year removed from the Achilles injury could be interesting. Plus, a full year of Adams paired with Garrett Wilson would be great.
Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal but there is a potential out this offseason. That could end up hinging on what Rodgers decides to do. Keep an eye on this duo this offseason.
