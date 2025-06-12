Former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Almost Had Another Landing Spot
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the talk of the offseason.
After the Jets opted to move on from him, his next landing spot became the subject of plenty of chatter and rumors. It was a long time coming, but Rodgers opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of mandatory minicamp.
There was a time in which he almost had another potential option at his disposal.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that if Matthew Stafford was traded this offseason than the team would've pursued Rodgers.
"Our first priority, which was consistently communicated, was, ‘Hey, let’s work out something with Matthew,’ and we were very fortunate that it worked out that way,” McVay said to 'Good Morning Football's' Kyle Brandt. “If that wasn’t able to occur, then that was definitely conversations and a possibility for us. I have a ton of respect for the body of work, and I’ve gotten to know Aaron and enjoy the conversations and just the approach — the way that he thinks about the game and in life. That was a possibility.
"But our first priority was always to be able to get Matthew back and what I do feel really fortunate about is I think we’re closer than ever. I think sometimes when you’re able to have real conversations, I think you can appreciate the love that’s been built up but also the ability to be honest with one another. I’m really glad that worked out. I know there’s a lot of people in Pittsburgh that are really excited that’s come to fruition, and I’m a big fan of his."
Things seem to have worked out for all sides. Rodgers is in Pittsburgh, Stafford is in Los Angeles, and Justin Fields is in New York.