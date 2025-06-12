Jets Star Already Has 'Surprised' Justin Fields
The New York Jets have a lot to be excited about right now heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
Mandatory minicamp is in full swing and it sounded like a good day on Wednesday. Quarterback Justin Fields was praised left and right along with receiver Garrett Wilson. It was a big day and there was media availability afterward.
There were a few interesting nuggets to take away from the session. Running back Breece Hall talked about the trade rumors that have featured his name throughout the offseason and made it sound like he isn’t going anywhere.
Another guy who spoke to the media was Fields. He talked about a handful of topics, including Hall. He gave him some pretty high praise and said he’s been “surprised” by his "natural hands."
"Breece is a ball player, for sure," Fields said. "Of course everybody knows he can run, but what kind of surprised me is his natural hands when I first started throwing with him. He has natural hands, like a receiver, and he's really just an all-around back. Definitely glad to have him on my team."
The Jets have weapons left and right on offense and could be dynamic depending on how the staff handles them. An offense featuring Fields, Hall, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Josh Reynolds/Allen Lazard with be tough to cover, for sure.
If Hall can stay healthy this year, he could be the key to the offense in general.