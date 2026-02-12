When Jets Could Learn More About Derek Carr Rumors

It's early in the National Football League offseason and that means that rumors are all over the place.

It's too early to really know what is going to happen for the New York Jets. The franchise has addressed the coaching staff this offseason, but it's too early to really know how the roster is going to shake out.

It would be wise to find a way to retain Breece Hall on a new contract. Arguably, the Jets should be using this time to try to get an extension done before he actually hits the open market and then competition can jump in. Obviously, the quarterback position is under a microscope right now as well. At this time last year, it had been reported that the Jets were moving on from Aaron Rodgers. While rumors have pointed to New York moving on from Justin Fields, the Jets haven't announced any decision to this point.

The Jets have been linked to a few different quarterbacks

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That hasn't stopped rumors from swirling about options to come in and take over the franchise's most important position. Right now, the hottest name linked to New York is Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints. Carr is under contract with New Orleans and retired before the 2025 season. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that he could come out of retirement for the right opportunity.

New York has been talked about as a fit because of past public interest, Frank Reich has worked well with pocket-passers, New York's hiring of Bill Musgrave and Carr's past comments showing love to Aaron Glenn and Jets fans as a whole. If Carr is going to come out of retirement, when could that happen? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted that if Carr is going to come out of retirement, it would likely be between now and the new league year beginning in March.

"I don’t know what the trade comp would be, but it would probably happen between now and the beginning of the new league year in March," Breer wrote. "Carr’s leverage in forcing a trade would be that his return from retirement would have serious cap implications, and that alone, I think, would force the Saints to play ball with him on a move.

"I also don’t think Carr will do it for just any team. Getting him to go to the Jets might take some convincing, though he was right there at the top of the Jets’ list in 2023 and might have gone there had [Aaron Rodgers] not."

So, the chatter is loud right now, but it sounds like it won't be long until we may find out a resolution.

