Former Jets' Teammates Congratulate QB Zach Wilson on Major Milestone
Quarterback Zach Wilson appears to be just fine without New York Jets.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, was traded away to the Denver Broncos this offseason after being benched for the second year in a row last fall. With a quarterback competition against Jarrett Stidham and rookie Bo Nix on the horizon, the soon-to-be 25-year-old Wilson shared news of a personal milestone on Sunday.
Currently traveling abroad, Wilson updated his Instagram feed from Italy by posting engagement photos of he and his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno, who modeled her new ring on the social media site.
The photos appear to have been taken somewhere along the Amalfi Coast, apparently not long after the couple agreed to tie the knot.
"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what life was until I met you. You're not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can't wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic," said Wilson in the caption beneath a four-photo slideshow.
Former Jets' offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Braxton Berrios were at the top of the replies to their old quarterback's post
Becton, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after a disappointing tenure with New York, replied by writing "YESSS SIRRRRRR."
Now on the Miami Dolphins' roster, Berrios said "Let's go!!! Congrats you guys."
Dellanno posted three of the same photos along with others on her personal Instagram page.
"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together," said Dellanno.
Wilson was supposed to spend the 2023 season as an understudy learning from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, but he was unexpectedly thrusted into the spotlight when Rodgers tore his Achilles. This offseason, the Jets brought in grizzled veteran Tyrod Taylor to occupy the QB2 role.
During what was a tumultuous final year with the Jets, Wilson endured a benching and also faced misguided external criticism for traveling home to Utah and visiting family during the team's bye week. In three seasons, the former No. 2 overall pick went 13-21 as New York's QB1. He owns a 57.0 completion percentage and 23:25 touchdown-to-interception passing ratio.
As a team, the Jets ranked 31st out of 32 teams in yards per pass play in 2023.