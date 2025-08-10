Jets Country

Former Jets Veteran, Super Bowl Champion Signs With Texans

He's also played for the New England Patriots and New York Giants...

Colin Keane

Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
A former New York Jets safety is signing with the Houston Texans.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Houston is bolstering its secondary with the addition of a player who not long ago added a Super Bowl ring to his resumé.

“With Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffering a knee injury and safety Jimmie Ward facing legal issues, Houston is signing veteran free-agent safety Jalen Mills, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” Schefter posted to X on Sunday.

“Jalen Mills to Houston figures,” Schefter added soon after. “The Texans already have safeties Jalen Pitre and Jaylen Reed, not to mention CB Jaylin Smith, WR Jaylin Noel and OL Jaylon Thomas.”

Jalen Mills played for the Jets in 2024

New York Jets safety Jalen Mills
Dec 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets safety Jalen Mills (35) celebrates after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mills, 31, started eight games for the Jets last season, tallying 44 combined tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception. He was originally signed to New York’s practice squad on September 24, 2024, and was later promoted to the active roster on October 23. Mills hurt his collarbone while intercepting a pass in a Week 15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was placed on injured reserve on December 18, and did not play again for the rest of the year.

All in all, Mills’ nine games with the Jets last season featured 458 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

A former seventh-round pick out of LSU, Mills has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and New York Giants in his career. He won a Super Bowl (LII) with Philadelphia.

Meanwhile for the Jets, the Aaron Glenn era got off to a positive start on Saturday as Gang Green won its first preseason game, 30-10, over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

