Jets Release Former Steelers Lineman With Unique Story
With training camp about to kick into full gear, the New York Jets are already trimming their roster.
On Tuesday, news surfaced that the Jets had cut a 27-year-old offensive tackle, per Jets reporter Susanna Weir.
“The Jets have released OL Obinna Eze,” Weir reported. Eze (6-8, 325) spent the 2024 season on the Green & White's practice squad. The TCU product -- who began his college career at Memphis -- was originally signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He also had a brief stint with Pittsburgh's practice squad in 2023 before joining the Jets' practice squad late in the season. Eze signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in January and was moved by the team to the NFL's International Pathway Program in May.”
As alluded to by Weir, Eze has spent time with the Jets, Steelers (2023), and Lions (2022) practice squads in his career. Eze’s path to the NFL has been a unique one. He migrated to the United States in 2015 and didn’t ever play football until arriving in the U.S., previously focusing on basketball.
Perhaps Eze will find another opportunity around the league in the coming days. Every squad is determining its identity at the moment, and there are opportunities for players like Eze to carve out a role.
Meanwhile, the Jets will keep tinkering with their roster, with more subtractions — and possibly, additions — expected to come in August.
