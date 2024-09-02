Former Minnesota Vikings RB Set to Meet With New York Jets on Monday
The New York Jets are looking in every direction to improve their team. Whether that's via a trade or signing a player who was recently cut, the Jets have explored options.
According to Judd Zulgad of Vikings Wire and Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness North, New York is bringing in former Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu for a visit on Monday.
"Former Viking Kene Nwangwu, who was claimed off waivers by the Saints but failed his physical, is set to visit with the New York Jets on Monday."
Nwangwu was surprisingly cut by the Vikings and had signed with the New Orleans Saints but failed his physical.
The Jets appear set in their running back room, with multiple players who should get snaps for them. However, Nwangwu has impressed as a kick returner during his career, and could be used on special teams with the new kickoff rules.
In 2022, he finished with 920 yards on 35 returns, including a touchdown. In his three-year career, he's posted 1,879 yards and three touchdowns on kick returns.
With the new rules favoring a player like Nwangwu, there's certainly an opportunity for him to play in New York.
After struggling offensively for much of the past decade, the Jets could use all the help they can get in that department. Even if Nwangwu strictly does that and gets them a few extra yards, every yard counts.
His failed physical is something to look out for, but if New York believes he's healthy and can play, he'd be an exciting addition.