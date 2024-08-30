Former New York Jets Coach Believes Team Will Win Super Bowl This Season
If the New York Jets are going to win a Super Bowl in the foreseeable future, they might not have a better chance to do so than this season. Holding a lengthy playoff drought, the Jets need to at least make the postseason.
If they do, it'd be a step in the right direction for the organization.
While it'd likely be viewed as a disappointment by many around the industry and the fan base, New York needs to get over this hump. If they win a Super Bowl along the way, it'd make things that much better.
On paper, the Jets have one of the best rosters in the NFL. However, given some of their production throughout much of the past decade, it's tough to fully trust them. Until they prove they can be a legitimate Super Bowl-contending team, many will doubt them.
Whether that's fair or not is one thing, but this fan base has been through plenty, and some don't want to get their hopes up.
However, former head coach Rex Ryan, who spoke with Gary Myers, a former New York football writer, believes they'll win it all this year.
When speaking about the Jets, Ryan said he believes it's "the year."
"I think this is the year for the Jets. I really do. I'm picking them to go all the way. Who do you fear?"
He highlighted Aaron Rodgers' age, but pointed out the rest of the talent on the roster.
"And you got Aaron Rodgers, albeit at 100 years old. But I mean, that team is loaded. they're explicit loaded."
Ryan was also asked about the teams in New York's division and didn't sound worried about them potentially being a threat.
"Buffalo is not even close to what they've been."
While the Buffalo Bills have lost some talent over the past couple of months, they've been the best team in the division throughout the past few years.
When asked about the Miami Dolphins, he didn't sound too impressed with their defense.
"They lost a lot of good players on defense. I mean, I don't think they're going to be that good."
And lastly, a team that the Jets likely won't have to worry about, as the New England Patriots are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, he gave his honest opinion about where the Patriots stand.
"Certainly, New England sucks."
Ryan isn't the only one who feels this way. New York has some questions to answer, but if their talent plays as well as they can, they should be in a great position to compete for a Super Bowl.