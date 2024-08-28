NFL Head Coach Doesn't Hold Back About New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is set to make his return to the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
After tearing his Achilles just four plays into the 2023 season, Rodgers and the Jets are both excited for him to get back into the action. However, there are major questions about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Coming back from an injury as brutal as a torn Achilles is never an easy task. At 40 years old, Rodgers has been facing an even tougher road to full recovery.
Despite all of the adversity he has faced, Rodgers believes that he's back and ready to play like his old self. The national media has not completely agreed with him.
Not only has the media had doubts about Rodgers' ability to get back to playing at an elite level, an anonymous NFL head coach has now spoken out and ripped into him.
As shared by Mike Sando of The Athletic, one head coach doesn't expect Rodgers to have a good 2024 season.
“You go back and watch those first four plays before he got hurt, he did not look good. He looks old. If they can’t protect him and they can’t run the football, it’ll be just what you saw late stages in Green Bay. He became ineffective. I’m looking at what he is, not who he is.”
It would be interesting to find out which NFL coach said those words. Unfortunately, that is something that will likely never come to light.
Throughout his entire career, Rodgers has made a living off of proving his critics and doubters wrong. There is no reason to think that the 2024 NFL season will be any different.
During training camp, Rodgers has looked great. A lot of videos have come out of him looking like his old MVP self. Those could be deceiving, but there are a lot of reasons for major optimism.
Rodgers will also have an elite supporting cast. Whatever that head coach thinks, New York went out and added weapons and major offensive line help. He will have a much better team around him.
Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will be his top two wide receivers, while Breece Hall is primed for a major breakout season. An offensive line of Tyron Smith, John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Morgan Moses should be much better than he had to work with in 2023.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how Roders looks to start the season. He has a lot of people to prove wrong, but he'll embrace that challenge like he always has throughout every stage of his football career.