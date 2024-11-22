Former New York Jets Coach Makes His Case for Return to Franchise
The New York Jets will be looking for their next head coach this offseason.
After firing Robert Saleh, the team named Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach. Unfortunately, things have not gotten better. In fact, they've gotten worse.
Following the Jets' loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, New York is now just 3-8. Their hopes to make the playoffs are all but over.
With that in mind, it seems likely that the Jets will be bringing in an outside name to be their next head coach and that Ulbrich will, most likely, leave the organization.
At this point, there are quite a few coaches that New York could consider. One former Jets head coach has now made his pitch to return to the franchise for a second chance.
Rex Ryan was the coach that has spoken out and made his interest in returning to New York very clear recently on ESPN Radio's Bart and Hahn.
“That’s what is going to separate me from all these other guys you’re going to bring in. Your Grudens or whoever. Give me a break,” Ryan said. “They ain’t New York Jets. I’m all about the Jets. And the great thing is, yeah, you get a second chance at it and that doesn’t happen very often. Well, when it does it’s usually special. We’ll find out if I get that chance or not. If not, I hope they have one hell of a guy in place cause I still want to be a fan of the Jets. I still want to be, but when I look around I know nobody is better than me.”
During his previous tenure with the franchise from the 2009-14, Ryan led the Jets to a couple of successful seasons.
In 2009, he ended up with a 9-7 record and a trip to the AFC Championship Game where the Jets lost to the Colts. Then, in 2010, New York went 11-5 and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.
His final record with New York was 46-50.
Ryan then coached the AFC East division rival Buffalo Bills for two years from 2015-16. With the Bills, he had a 15-16 record.
More than likely, New York will not hire Ryan this offseason. The possibility can't be counted out entirely, but there are plenty of other options that would likely be higher on the Jets' wish list.