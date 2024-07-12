Former New York Jets Coach Viciously Attacks Aaron Rodgers
Throughout the entire course of the 2024 NFL offseason, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has either been under attack or doubted.
For fans, it has gotten old.
At the very beginning of the offseason, the doubts about his ability to return to full health from his torn Achilles was the storyline. Following that, his decision to skip mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt was blown way out of proportion.
Now, he's being called selfish.
The latest attack on Rodgers comes from a source with a very close connection to the Jets.
Former head coach Eric Mangini spoke out about the superstar and did not have nice things to say about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
During a segment on FS1, Mangini ripped into Rodgers in a very long rant.
"What's disappointing about that situation is he was the one that talked about the importance of limiting distraction. He was the one that would talk about the importance of focusing on only football. And all the things that he preaches in the press conference. And then you get in this situation where he misses the mandatory minicamp, and I get that he was at the voluntary part and I think that's great. But it's not a secret when mandatory minicamp is. This year was actually a little bit earlier than last year's mandatory mini-camp for the Jets. And then you understand when vacation is and if you have a trip that's planned, you can set it up in a way that it doesn't disturb the one thing that you're required to do in the off season."
Mangini continued on, looking further at the impact of Rodgers skipping the mandatory minicamp.
"So it does it matter, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of him missing those two days is going to dramatically change how he performs, or the other group performs? No, but it's more indicative of all the noise that's brought into the building that's so unnecessary and distracts from everything else that they're trying to get. And at the end of the day, if he doesn't win this year – he's gone. The coaching staff is gone. And the Jets are starting – probably the GM is gone. Everybody's starting over."
His argument does make sense.
New York has gone all in with Rodgers. If he isn't able to lead them to winning, the entire setup they have created will go up in smoke.
That being said, fans and media members should wait to see what the on-field product looks like before going into panic mode.
Rodgers has found massive success despite missing mandatory camps in the past. He received a lot of support from his teammates even after that portion of the calendar. There are clearly no issues within the team itself.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for both Rodgers and the Jets. The media will quiet down a lot if the superstar quarterback produces a big season and leads New York back to the playoffs.