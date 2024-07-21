Former New York Jets First-Round Pick Predicted to Have 'Breakout' Season
The New York Jets season is right around the corner, and expectations are higher than ever before. With Aaron Rodgers healthy, a revamped offensive line, and receiver core, the Jets have no excuse not to be one of the better teams in the NFL.
Until they prove they can do so, there will always be doubts about how the team will play. New York fans have seen this organization struggle for far too long to trust them, but the pieces are there, and that's perhaps more important than anything else.
The new additions on the offensive end have been the talk of the offseason, but there are existing players who could mean just as much.
Of those players is Alijah Vera-Tucker, the Jets first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Vera-Tucker hasn't been bad by any means but has dealt with some injuries throughout his career that have kept him off the field.
If he can find a way to stay healthy, New York could have an even better offensive line than some have predicted. Their unit is expected to be much improved after a brutal showing a year ago.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report listed each team's biggest "breakout" candidate for the season, including Vera-Tucker for the Jets.
"Staying healthy will be key to Vera-Tucker having a good campaign as he's only played in 12 games over the last two years. But he's been good when on the field, posting grades in the 70s from Pro Football Focus during those seasons.
"Also, with the free-agent signings of Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses, as well as the Jets selecting Olu Fashanu in the first round of the draft, the USC product will be able to stick at guard instead of playing multiple positions as he has in the past."
As Holder alluded to, New York having players around him who're finally competent should help him in more ways than not. Not only does it make his job easier, but it gives him an opportunity to play one position.
While he hasn't exactly been a star in the NFL, he was once regarded as one of the top offensive line prospects in the game. To say he can't be what many thought he'd be would be unfair, as his biggest struggles have only been due to his inability to stay healthy.
Health is wealth, and for the Jets, it's more important than anything else heading into the campaign.