Bye Bye Becton? Former New York Jets' First Round Tackle Garners Little Interest
The New York Jets' former franchise left tackle is currently without a team.
Multiple indications suggest New York has decided to move on from Mekhi Becton with little to no interest in re-signing the 2020 first-round draft pick. While Becton hit the free agent market this offseason, the Jets acquired veteran starting tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.
The Jets could use insurance behind their two 33-year-old bookends, but it doesn't look as if Becton will get that opportunity. Instead, New York will likely roll with former fourth-round draft picks Carter Warren and Max Mitchell, who are both under contract, unless general manager Joe Douglas adds a tackle in next week's NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, there doesn't seem to be much interest in Becton's services around the NFL. Recently engaging in a back-and-forth with a social media user that called the former No. 11 overall pick "a bust," Becton has made his X account private.
After missing nearly two full seasons due to right knee injuries, Becton, who turned 25-years-old this month, displayed durability in 2023 but his performance was lacking at times. He was flagged for a team-high 16 penalties and allowed 12 sacks in 16 games according to Pro Football Focus.
Although he publicly declared himself as a left tackle last spring, a statement that was not well received by head coach Robert Saleh, Becton has experience on both ends of the line. He started two games at right tackle last season before moving over to the left side when Duane Brown landed on Injured Reserve.
At this point in the offseason, Becton will likely be forced to settle for a one-year prove-it contract from a team with a hole to fill at tackle.
Over a four-year span, Becton appeared in only 31 games (30 starts) for the Jets.