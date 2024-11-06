Former New York Jets Journeyman Defender Signs with AFC East Rival
One of the fallout transactions from Tuesday’s trade deadline was the Cleveland Browns releasing former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.
The Browns terminated his contract after they traded defensive end Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Jefferson only appeared in five games for the Browns and he recorded six tackles with one sack.
With New York struggling to stop the run and dealing with a key injury, re-signing a tackle like Jefferson could help them bolster their interior line. But New York never got much of a chance.
On Wednesday, NFL Network reported that the Buffalo Bills would sign him as a free agent, meaning the Jets will see him later this season.
Jefferson could have been of use to New York. The Jets have given up 1,193 rushing yards so far, with a 4.3 yards-per-carry average and 11 rushing touchdowns. Only four teams have given up more rushing touchdowns than New York.
New York was without defensive lineman Leki Fotu last week after he suffered a knee injury and he is back on injured reserve for the second time this season. He’s only played two games. So the Jets could have signed Jefferson to take his spot.
Jefferson joined the Jets before last season after he spent a considerable portion of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He emerged as a starter at defensive tackle for the Jets and had one of the best seasons of his career.
In 14 games last season he had 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and a career-high six sacks.
Th 31-year-old Jefferson was a fifth-round pick out of Maryland in 2016. Seattle selected him and he spent most of the season on injured reserve before he was waived and was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, where he spent a month on the practice squad before the Seahawks re-signed him.
He spent two more seasons with the Seahawks before he joined Buffalo in 2020. Then, in 2021, he had his best NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders. That year he had 47 tackles, including five tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.
Jefferson returned to Seattle in 2021, where he was a rotational tackle, before he joined the Jets last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns this offseason.
The only trade the Jets made on Tuesday was dealing wide receiver Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a draft pick. There were also reports that the Washington Commanders were interested in trading for Jets cornerback D.J. Reed but were turned down. The Commanders ultimately ended up dealing for New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.