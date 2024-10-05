Former New York Jets QB Released by AFC East Rival
The New York Jets have dealt with some brutal quarterback play over much of the past decade.
While the Jets' offense has been far from perfect this year, it's been better than what it's typically been. Aaron Rodgers should only continue to improve after returning from his Achilles injury, which should be all the offense needs.
Some former New York quarterbacks have gone on to find success in the NFL, while others have continued to struggle.
They'll face one who's improved in Sam Darnold on Sunday against a Minnesota Vikings team that looks to be one of the better in the NFL.
Regarding the ones who've struggled, that list includes veteran Tim Boyle, who was released on Friday by the Miami Dolphins.
Boyle had to play for the Dolphins due to the injuries they've dealt with, but after signing Snoop Huntley, there wasn't much of a reason to keep him on their roster.
The 30-year-old, who was cut a day after his birthday, has appeared in an NFL game for five different teams since making his debut in 2019.
While he's never impressed, throwing four touchdowns to 12 interceptions in his six-year career, Boyle continues to find jobs in the league.
Perhaps this will be the final straw, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him join a practice squad in the coming days.
He started in two games for the Jets last campaign, throwing for 360 yards on 48 completions. He threw just one touchdown and had four interceptions in that span.