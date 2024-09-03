New York Jets Urged To Land Minnesota Vikings TE With Aaron Rodgers Ties
While the start of the regular season is one week away, the New York Jets are still aggressively searching for talent. They hosted Kene Nwangwu on Monday, a good indication that they aren't content with their current roster.
That's not to say the Jets roster is bad by any means, but with an opportunity to win the Super Bowl, the front understands they need to search for talent on the market.
With cuts happening last week, there are multiple veterans on the market who could interest New York, including former Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears tight end Robert Tonyan.
Tonyan signed with the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason but was cut last week. He was later added to their practice squad, so if the Jets want him, he's there for the taking.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department suggested New York to land him, highlighting the success he found with Aaron Rodgers when they played for the Packers.
"The Jets will continue to find ways to ensure that the Aaron Rodgers experience is a success. One of the concerns going into the season is that the Jets have struggled to find pass-catchers with experience to support Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. Robert Tonyan isn't a premier name, but he did play 68 games and catch 17 touchdowns during Rodgers' time with the Packers. He might be worth bringing in to supplement a tight end room that only kept two players."
Tonyan appeared in 17 games for the Bears last season, the first year he didn't play for Green Bay. He finished with just 11 receptions for 112 yards and didn't score a touchdown, which was the first time in his career.
However, during his time with the Packers, he was a serviceable option. His role diminished a bit during his last two seasons in Green Bay, but in 2020, he finished with 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Jets seem to have their tight end position set, but if they landed Tonyan, he could see some action.
As New York gets closer to the start of the year and during the campaign, there will be questions about their offense. Unless they show that this team is much different from prior teams, which they should do, there will be worries about what they show on that end of the football.
Not that Tonyan would fix all those issues, but he's a valuable professional who could add something to the Jets' offense.