Former New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Flirted As Trade Option for New York Giants
The New York Jets organization has failed many quarterbacks throughout the past decade. However, the most recent example, with Zach Wilson now with the Denver Broncos, doesn't look to be their fault.
If Wilson can't start on that Broncos team, he's even worse than some people initially believed. Denver is a very below-average squad, and it's a terrible sign that the Jets lost to them in Week 5.
Nonetheless, New York's former No. 2 pick could be of better use on a different team. If the Broncos plan to continue to play Bo Nix, given his age, that doesn't leave much room for Wilson to ever get a chance.
Perhaps he doesn't deserve one, but oftentimes, No. 2 picks won't just fall out of the NFL that easily.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report deemed him one of the top 10 trade candidates entering Week 5 and listed the New York Giants as a potential landing spot.
"The 2021 No. 2 pick has dropped a couple of spots because he isn't the only logical trade candidate at his position, but he tops our list of quarterbacks because of his combination of youth and experience. While Wilson hasn't played at a high level in the NFL, he has started 33 games. This makes him a better potential bridge/spot-starter than Young. He's also just 25 years old, which gives him more long-term value than Russell Wilson... The BYU product could also be a sensible target for the New York Giants, who have seen exactly one good game out of Daniel Jones this season and still don't know if he can be their future."
The most Jets thing ever would be for Wilson to play for the Giants and find success. They've seen that story too many times, as there are multiple examples of that around the NFL right now.
The other New York team has their quarterback flaws, too, but they were expected to struggle coming into the year. Gang Green was expected to be a playoff team, and while, at times, they've shown they could be that, there have been other signs where they don't look capable of completing that task.
Wilson might also want to stay out of New York's media landscape, as he saw firsthand how tough it is to play in this market.
Whether it's with the Giants or not, it seems increasingly likely that he'll be on a new team in the foreseeable future.