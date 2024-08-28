Former New York Jets RB Signing Deal With Dallas Cowboys
Amid all of the moves around the NFL in the past 48 hours, players are now finding new homes. Of those players is former New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook.
Cook, who was a free agent and didn't participate in the preseason with a team, has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Cook was one of the many veterans still on the market who was viewed as a potential impact player. After teams cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players, he found a home. More veteran signings are expected in the coming days.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection played in 15 games for the Jets in 2023. He had a disappointing campaign, finishing with 214 yards.
Cook didn't score a touchdown, the first time he hadn't done so in a year.
When New York signed the Florida native, it was viewed as one of the best signings of the offseason. Cook was coming off a season where he posted 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.
While it was an interesting year due to the injuries the Jets dealt with, he didn't help them in the ways he was expected to.
The Cowboys' below-average running back room should give him an opportunity to earn a starting role. He'll have to prove that he's as elite as he once was, but in a good Dallas offense, it should help him unlock his old ways.
Cook has 6,207 yards, 47 touchdowns, and an average yard per carry of 4.6 in his career.