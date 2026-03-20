3 Huge Trades Jets Could Still Make to Ace the Offseason

The New York Jets came into the offseason with some big needs on their roster. But it didn't take general manager Darren Mougey long before he began taking big steps in the right direction. Early in the offseason, they traded for T'Vondre Sweat in a deal with the Tennessee Titans. They also swung trades for Minkah Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith to bolster their roster.

In free agency, the Jets were able to add players like Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, and plenty of others to continue bolstering the roster up a bit. It's seemingly clear the Jets are heading in the right direction and they still have two first round picks in the upcoming NFL draft.

But the Jets still have the draft capital and time to swing a few trades before the offseason comes to an end. With the right moves, the Jets could turn a solid offseason into a blockbuster one.

Trade for Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos recently acquired Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster deal. As a result, they could be looking to cut ties with one of their depth wide receivers beyond Waddle and Courtland Sutton.

The Jets should take a shot on Troy Franklin.

Franklin is a very talented wide receiver who needs the opportunity more than anything.

The Jets desperately need another wide receiver opposite of Garrett Wilson. Giving Franklin the chance to thrive in New York's offense would be a huge step in the right decision. Plus it would take the pressure off adding a wide receiver in Round 1 of the NFL draft.

Trade for New York Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has been mentioned as a trade candidate this offseason, but there hasn't been much attention around his name as of late. Still, he has a lot of potential and the Jets should be willing to take a shot on him. When the young edge rusher is healthy and on the field, he's quite productive rushing the passer. Considering the injuries, it would likely only cost a fifth round pick or so to land him.

Trade for Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins recently began a bit of a firesale that saw them cut ties with Fitzpatrick, Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa in the span of a few weeks. The Jets could look to take advantage of this firesale by acquiring star linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks is coming off a huge year, but he's entering the final year or his contract. The Jets could look to send a fourth round pick to Miami to acquire him before using leftover cap space to re-sign him. This would solidify their linebacker room going forward.