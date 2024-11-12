Former New York Jets Receiver Trolls Old Team After Game-Winning Catch
Before the New York Jets fumbled away their chances of improving their odds of making the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers came from behind to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Pivotal in that comeback was former New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams, who was traded to the Steelers just a few days before that game.
Williams had been relatively mum about being traded from the Jets. He did one press conference in Pittsburgh and spoke mostly about the future.
With the Steelers down 27-21 and the clock winding into the final three minutes, quarterback Russell Wilson went to work and threw one of those infamous moon balls to the back corner of the end zone.
Williams settled under it for the game-winning score in a 28-27 Pittsburgh victory. It was also Williams’ only catch of the game.
While in New York, Williams was front-and-center in a controversy that involved an interception and criticism of the route he ran by his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, the so-called “red line” comment.
Well, on Monday, Williams took to Instagram to celebrate his win — and take a jab at the Jets and Rodgers.
Thankful 🤟🏾🐍 #WholeLotta #WeBack #RedLine
That last hashtag references Rodgers’ post-game comments after the Buffalo game a few weeks ago.
Late in that game against Buffalo, as the Jets were trying to rally in the fourth quarter, Williams slipped while trying to catch a pass from Rodgers, which led to an interception that ended the game.
Afterward, Rodgers put the blame on Williams, saying the veteran receiver was supposed to run a “red line” route, which meant that the 30-year-old receiver was several yards away from where Rodgers said he was supposed to be.
Williams then missed two workouts leading up to the next game for “personal reasons.” He returned late in the week, spoke to the media and said there was no hard feelings between he and Rodgers, whom he said reached out to him personally during the week to clarify what he said.
He became expendable with the trade for Davante Adams, even though veteran receiver Allen Lazard is on the injured list. The Jets expect Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson or Irvin Charles to step up into that third receiver role.
The Jets signed him on the one-year deal after he tore his ACL last year and missed the majority of the season. He got a late start due to the injury and only had 12 catches for 166 yards with New York.