Watch: Embattled Former Jets Receiver Catches Game-Winner for Steelers
Mike Williams struggled all season to make an impact with the New York Jets. It only took him one game to make an impact with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Sunday, Williams, who was traded by the Jets to the Steelers at the deadline, played his first game with Pittsburgh as they faced the Washington Commanders in a key intra-conference game.
With the Steelers down 27-21 and the clock winding into the final three minutes of the game, quarterback Russell Wilson went to work and threw one of those infamous moon balls to the back corner of the end zone.
Williams — who has just a few days with the veteran quarterback — settled under it for what became the game-winning score in a 28-27 Pittsburgh victory.
The 32-yard touchdown grab was his only catch of the game.
The Jets signed him on the one-year deal after he tore his ACL last year and missed the majority of the season. He got a late start due to the injury and only had 12 catches for 166 yards with New York. His short time with the Jets will be remember for one incompletion that turned into an interception against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football
Late in that game, as New York was trying to rally in the fourth quarter, Williams slipped while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which led to an interception that ended the game.
Afterward, Rodgers put the blame on Williams, saying the veteran receiver was supposed to run a “red line” route, which meant the 30-year-old receiver was several yards away from where Rodgers said he was supposed to be.
Williams then missed two workouts leading up to the next game for “personal reasons.” He returned late in the week, spoke to the media and said there was no hard feeling between he and Rodgers, whom he said reached out to him personally during the week to clarify what he said.
He became expendable with the trade for Davante Adams, even though veteran receiver Allen Lazard is on the injured list. The Jets expect Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson or Irvin Charles to step up into that third receiver role.
Williams will stick with New York from a salary cap standpoint.
They signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal in the offseason. That included a $3.3 million bonus with $8.3 million guaranteed.
Because of that, the Jets have to keep the guaranteed money on their cap but can spread it out over the next two years.
So, Williams will count $2.09 million against the cap in 2024 and then $5.87 million against their cap in 2025.