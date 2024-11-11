New York Jets Star Says Team Playing Like Trash Has Caused Lack of Energy
The New York Jets can effectively kiss their season goodbye after falling to a 3-7 record after Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
There was some hope that the huge win on Thursday night last week would re-energize the team for a miracle run to the playoffs. They came out flat again and it was too much overcome for the victory.
Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson did not mince words about the team's underperformance this season when speaking to media after the game.
"I don't think we went about our meetings, our practice this week the wrong way. I just think that, at the end of the day, it's all about Sunday," said a somber Wilson. "I say that all the time. But when you go out and play bad, you have to, I don't know, maybe fake it a little bit to make it seem real. But the energy is not there because we are playing like trash. So, you know, that's how I see it."
Harsh words, and some of it could have just been the emotion of just leaving a game, but it is not unwarranted. The roster in New York is far too good for the team to consistently play at such a poor level.
An offense with Wilson and Davante Adams, not to mention one that has a future Hall of Famer under center, should not have this much issue moving the ball through the air.
Aaron Rodgers was 22-of-35 for 151 yards and no scores. Coming away with that production on 35 passes is unacceptable. The longest passing play of the afternoon went for just 15 yards. Just one pass of at least 10 air yards was completed.
It would be bad against any team, but is especially disappointing against a Cardinals that was sitting near the bottom of the league against the pass going into the day.
Wilson, of all Jets players, should have his head held high after picking up his play when the team desperately needed him. He entered this game on a hot streak and was still at least the team's leading receiver.
The offense continuing to fail with all of this talent is confusing.
One thing is for certain, however. If Rodgers decides to come back, he needs to bite the bullet and move on from his buddy Nathaniel Hackett at offensive coordinator.
It seems like the only choice that New York has if they want to finally make a run. It would be hard to add much more talent to the offense for Rodgers to utilize.