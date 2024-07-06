Former New York Jets Star Predicted to Land With Baltimore Ravens
Perhaps the New York Jets offseason isn't done just yet. General manager Joe Douglas has done an impressive job surrounding the team with talent, forming an upgraded roster from a year ago.
The focus for the Jets was on the offensive side of the football, as their defense was already regarded as arguably the best in football. With Aaron Rodgers and the rest of their additions, the hope is for them to be able to stay the offense on the field for much longer drives.
That seems to be a factor that isn't being talked about enough. New York's defense often spent way too much time on the field, causing some downplay due to being tired.
If Douglas is going to make a move, it'd be welcomed on either side of the football. There has been some noise about a reunion with Jamal Adams, but that doesn't look likely as of now.
But Adams, who was once one of the top safeties in football, is still on the market and looks poised to help a contending team. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report predicted landing spots for some of the top free agents remaining, including Adams.
Holder predicted that Adams would sign with the Baltimore Ravens, a team that the Jets could face in the playoffs.
"Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Jamal Adams' career over the last few years. The three-time All-Pro has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons and his speed has significantly dropped off as well, leading to some struggles in coverage. Moving forward, his best position and future in the NFL might be as a hybrid linebacker."
Adams' injuries have been the reason for his below-average play in recent seasons. However, Baltimore's defense could be the perfect spot for him, as they typically have one of the best defenses in the NFL. That's, of course, if he can stay healthy.
He's appeared in just 10 games over the past two years, and nine of them came in the 2023 campaign.
According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed 175 yards on 31 targets, allowing 15 completions in 2023. During his final season in New York, he allowed 187 yards on 38 targets but allowed a completion percentage of just 55.3%.
While those days seem to be behind him, he's only 28 years old, so the possibility of getting back to an All-Pro talent could be there.
It'll be interesting to see where he lands and never count out the Jets, as Douglas could look to rebuild what was once a broken relationship.