Former NFL Exec Reveals Huge Reason for Caution with Jets' Aaron Rodgers
The hype is rising once again surrounding the New York Jets. With superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers set to make his return to the gridiron, the sky is the limit for the team.
However, there are major concerns about a 40-year-old quarterback coming back from a torn Achilles.
Former NFL executive and current analyst Mike Tannenbaum spoke out and revealed a major reason for caution about the Rodgers hype.
“When you’re over 40-years old and you’re coming off an Achille tendon injury and what I’m really curious to see in training camp -we’ll see what he does in the preseason. How quickly he gets rid of the ball and short-area quickness with his feet. I’ve been around other quarterbacks from Vinny Testaverde, Brett Favre…(I) worked with Dan Marino in Miami – they always talked about losing that little quickness really was the beginning of the end and that’s something that we really have got to watch carefully really just in a couple of weeks.”
Throughout his illustrious NFL career, Rodgers has relied heavily on his ability to get out of the pocket and extend plays. It's possible that the Achilles injury will limit his ability to do that.
Despite the concerns, Rodgers has always found ways to shut his critics up. He has proved doubters wrong throughout his entire career.
It would be unwise to bet against Rodgers at any point in time. The future Hall of Famer has overcome adversity throughout his entire football career.
Looking at the situation for the Jets offensively, they have elite potential. If Rodgers can get back to his pre-injury form, he'll have Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, and Malachi Corley to throw to. Tyler Conklin is another big weapon he can utilize.
In the backfield, Breece Hall is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. He will be able to take a lot of pressure off of the passing game. Hall can also be a dynamic weapon as a receiver out of the backfield.
An improved offensive line will also help Rodgers stay upright, healthy, and allow him to deliver the football accurately.
Nothing is guaranteed in football. New York could end up falling flat and Rodgers could struggle. However, there are also many reasons to believe that the Jets are gearing up for what should be a very fun season.
All of that being said, Rodgers' health and production are going to be two of the biggest storylines to watch early in the season. Hopefully, he's back to full health and can resume his career where it was left off due to the injury.