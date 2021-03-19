Former GM Thinks Jets Could Still Trade For Russell Wilson

The Jets weren't listed among Russell Wilson's list of franchises he would consider playing for. Nonetheless, this former general manager thinks New York still has the best shot of trading for the quarterback this offseason.

Randy Mueller, former Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints GM, tweeted out his opinion on the matter on Friday afternoon.

"I’ve been saying all along," he wrote. "The only team that might make sense in Russell Wilson saga is the Jets. They have the right combination to send to Seattle."

Mueller may not have any involvement with Wilson or his team, but he does have experience working with the Seahawks. He spent four years as Seattle's VP of Football Operations (from 1995 to 1998) prior to his first general manager gig.

Wilson has previously publicized his displeasure with the Seahawks as he prepares to enter his 10th season with the franchise that drafted him in 2012. There's no guarantee he'll change uniforms this offseason by any means, but it was reported that Wilson's team began broaching possible trade destinations with the Seahawks, implying that the possibility of a trade had grown.

The Bears, for instance, have even reportedly offered a massive package to Seattle in hopes of acquiring the quarterback. Even after Chicago signed veteran Andy Dalton in free agency, the consensus according to NFL insiders is that the Bears could still make a push for Wilson leading up to the draft.

Are These Free Agency Deals a Sign That Nobody Wants to Trade For Sam Darnold?

The Jets haven't been involved in any Wilson-related rumors recently, but Mueller does make a good point. New York can certainly offer a haul of draft compensation if they elected to try and trade for Wilson. Not to mention the fact that Sam Darnold could serve as Wilson's replacement.

Seahawks Could Trade For Sam Darnold if Russell Wilson Leaves

In the meantime, New York will continue evaluating Darnold and this year's class of quarterbacks from next month's draft. Odds are general manager Joe Douglas and his team won't go after Wilson with those options on the table, anything can happen in what's already been a hectic offseason.

