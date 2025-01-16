Former Patriots Mastermind Considered Top-2 Target In Jets Head Coaching Search
A new report suggests that there are two frontrunners for the New York Jets’ head coaching vacancy.
Bleacher Report’s NFL insider James Palmer indicated this week that while Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn looks like New York’s top choice right now, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could be considered option 1b.
“I wouldn’t sleep on Brian Flores,” Palmer said, speaking about the Jets job.
“He has experience … (and) experience is valued with the Jets (in their current search).”
“He has learned a lot from his (coaching) mistakes … he has experience, high football IQ, he can hold players accountable, (and) he can change a locker room. He has those things.”
Flores rose to NFL prominence as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots, with whom he won four Super Bowl rings. Flores started with the Patriots as a special teams assistant in 2008 and over the next decade shifted into more influential positions within New England’s staff as an assistant offense & special teams coach (2010), defensive assistant (2011), safeties coach (2012-2015), and linebackers coach (2016-2018).
Flores’ savvy defensive playcalling with the Patriots — which he was able to exercise during his final season with the organization — played an important role in New England winning Super Bowl LIII; it also got the attention of the Miami Dolphins, who poached Flores away from New England and made him their head coach in 2019.
Things didn’t go according to plan in Miami for Flores, however. After leading the Dolphins to a pair of winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, he had a falling out with Miami’s front office that led to his firing. In response to the situation, Flores later filed a lawsuit against the NFL that alleged racial discrimination of minority coaches.
Following the Dolphins saga, Flores joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as their senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach in 2022 before transitioning into his current role as defensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2023.
Flores also worked as a scouting assistant (2004-2005) and pro scout (2006-2007) in New England before embarking on his decade-long coaching journey with the Patriots.
At 43 years old, Flores is still relatively young by head coaching standards. Whichever NFL team hires him next has a real opportunity to build something long-lasting under Flores in the realm of team culture.
The question is, will that team be the New York Jets?
According to a report on Wednesday from FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Flores has three interviews scheduled for the coming weekend.
“Brian Flores will interview with the Jets and Jaguars on Friday, and the Bears on Saturday for their head coaching jobs,” Schultz said.
