Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Reunite With Former Coach On This NFC Team
A new report suggests Aaron Rodgers could reunite next season with a head coach he played for on the Green Bay Packers.
Now that Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have gone their separate ways, two teams are interested in interviewing McCarthy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“With Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy eligible to talk to other teams after midnight Tuesday, there still haven’t been any negotiations on a new deal with Dallas, per sources,” Schefter said on Monday.
“It’s now looking like McCarthy will indeed become a coaching free agent, with Chicago and New Orleans both expected to be interested in speaking with him.”
What does this mean for the New York Jets? Once Schefter’s report on McCarthy hit the airwaves, ESPN’s Rich Cimini connected the news to the Jets and their tie to Aaron Glenn as the franchise’s possible next head coach.
“(McCarthy to the Saints) could indirectly impact the Jets,” Cimini said.
“They and the Saints are thought to be Aaron Glenn's preferred destinations (he has ties to both franchises). If McCarthy lands in New Orleans …”
While Cimini was insinuating that a McCarthy-Saints union could land Glenn in New York, SNYtv’s Connor Hughes went in another direction with the McCarthy/Saints information, noting what such a hire would mean for Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl with McCarthy in Green Bay.
“If McCarthy heads to New Orleans and they move on from Derek Carr, that’s a spot Aaron Rodgers could land (assuming he keeps playing),” Hughes said.
“Rodgers relationship with McCarthy not what public painted after he left GB. Lot of mutual respect.”
Everyone’s waiting for Rodgers to decide on his next move. There are those — like Brett Favre — who feel strongly that Rodgers should play for one more season.
Rodgers has made no indication about whether or not that will happen, or about what uniform he will be wearing if it does.
