Garrett Wilson Has Simple Reaction To Jets Extension
The New York Jets aren't going to be losing star receiver Garrett Wilson anytime soon.
Reports surfaced on Monday that the Jets are signing Wilson to a four-year, $130 million deal with $90 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed," Schefter said. "It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons. Wilson now will be under contract the next six seasons, through 2030. Agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA negotiated the deal with Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey."
The Jets superstar took to social media on Tuesday to follow up on the reports.
"Yup, Jets green has been running through me since the day they drafted me," Wilson said. "Despite the ups and downs, the faith is mutual… that means the world to me. Excited to start a new version of the chase next week."
Wilson is just 24 years old and is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. After all of the drama with Aaron Rodgers last year, now Wilson has a shiny new contract and his old college teammate in town in Justin Fields. It certainly sounds like it has been a good few months for the playmaker.