Jets Rumors Hinting At 2nd Blockbuster Deal
The New York Jets handed out a massive deal on Monday.
After months of rumors, New York signed star receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year, $130 million contract extension with $90 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed," Schefter said. "It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons. Wilson now will be under contract the next six seasons, through 2030. Agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA negotiated the deal with Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey."
Wilson isn't the only Jets star who has been talked about recently. Cornerback Sauce Gardner has been in extension rumors as well. Both Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic and Rich Cimini of ESPN talked about the young corner after Wilson's deal was reported.
"Wow. Jets give Garrett Wilson a significant extension — and I expect Sauce Gardner to follow suit very soon," Rosenblatt said. "This makes him the fifth-highest paid WR in the NFL in terms of APY."
"Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022, had two years remaining on his rookie contract, including his fifth-year option in 2026 ($16.8 million guaranteed)," Cimini said."For the Jets, the contract is significant on multiple levels. Most important, it locks up a premier player through the 2030 season. The organization also is trying to negotiate an extension for cornerback Sauce Gardner, drafted fourth overall in 2022."
Will the young corner land another deal as well?
