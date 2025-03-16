Garrett Wilson 'Thrilled' To Reunite With College QB, Good Friend Justin Fields
Last season was far from a dream year for New York Jets superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The 24-year-old star didn't necessarily see eye to eye with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and who can really blame him? Rodgers is 17 years his elder and the two see football in a completely different light.
But the Jets decided to cut Rodgers this offseason. Shortly after that decision, the Jets signed former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year deal. Fields played with Wilson for two seasons at Ohio State.
Jets reporter Rich Cimini of ESPN recently reported that Wilson is thrilled to be reunited with his college quarterback.
"Wilson has told friends he's thrilled with the addition of Fields," Cimini wrote. "It's no secret that he and Rodgers didn't see eye to eye last season, but now he has a quarterback he knows and respects. They've maintained a good relationship, another reason Wilson is said to be excited about 2025."
During Wilson's two years with Fields in college, the two connected for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Since then, Wilson has taken his game to the next level. He's at a level now that Fields has never thrown to.
The two should be primed for a big year in 2025. Not only do they have the past chemistry and some good morale, but both players are extremely talented.
Last year, Wilson eclipsed 1,000 yards for the third consecutive season to begin his NFL career. With Fields at the helm, there's a chance the star pass catcher can reach new heights this year.
More NFL: Jets Shockingly Predicted To Draft 29-Touchdown QB After Justin Fields Signing