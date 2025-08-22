Garrett Wilson Vs. Aaron Glenn? Jets Spark Viral Debate
The New York Jets have one of the top overall wide receivers in football today in Garrett Wilson.
Clearly, the Jets' front office thinks this as they inked him to a four-year, $130 million contract extension this offseason before training camp kicked off.
There are high hopes for Wilson heading into the season after a career year in 2024. There was plenty of drama and there was a time in which it wasn't even certain that he would be back in 2025, but he's here and the vibes are higher than ever.
All summer, he's talked about how New York is his home and how is job is to help turn around the franchise. Another guy who is going to help with this is new head coach Aaron Glenn. He's coming over after helping to transform the Detroit Lions over the last few years. Now, he's coming back home where he developed into a star himself in the NFL.
Glenn spent the first eight seasons of his 15-year NFL career in New York after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft.
Garrett Wilson vs. Aaron Glenn: Who would win?
The offseason and training camp are a time to prepare for the upcoming season. Right now, it's mostly all business. But, the Jets took a second to have some fun on Thursday and begin a debate. Could prime Aaron Glenn lock up Garrett Wilson?
The Jets shared a clip to social media with some split -- and very strong -- opinions.
Wilson is among the best receivers in the game right now, but Glenn had his time among the top corners in the game at one point. It's easy to forget, but there was a time in which Glenn was the second-highest paid cornerback in football behind just Deion Sanders.
There's no way to know what would've happened if these two went up against one another, obviously. But, one takeaway is that this team really is in a completely different place than last year. The vibes are much higher. Will that lead to more wins?
