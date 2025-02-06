Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shares Update On Where Things Stand With NY
The New York Jets have a pretty much completely brand new coaching staff but will they have a new quarterback in 2025?
Aaron Rodgers is under contract for the 2025 season with New York and at this moment he seems like the most likely option for the team. Rodgers has a cap hit of $23.5 million and a dead cap hit of $49 million. He also has a $35 million option bonus for the 2025 season. Rodgers is going to be expensive, but moving on from him would also be pretty expensive and is there really a better short-term option available?
That's for the front office to decide, especially because he hasn't announced whether or not he is going to suit up for the 2025 season yet and continue his career.
Rodgers took part in the WM Phoenix Open on Wednesday and gave a brief update to Golf Channel and NBC Sports' Kira K. Dixon.
"I'm just enjoying my time right now," Rodgers said. "I've talked with the Jets. We'll figure things out when we figure them out."
That obviously doesn't say much. It's good to hear that he has spoken with the Jets, but also isn't surprising seeing as new head coach Aaron Glenn said that he texted with Rodgers after getting the job.
The Jets are still in limbo right now but we should find out more over the next few weeks. NFL free agency begins in March and therefore it would be surprising if we didn't know about Rodgers' plans before then.
